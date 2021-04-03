Half-built, much-delayed Ejipura flyover to open only in 2022

Plagued by multiple delays and deficient work by contractors, the Ejipura flyover will ease the commute woes of Bengalureans only by 2022. Proposed in 2017 by the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the flyover was to open by 2019.

The 2.5-km Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover was designed to ensure signal-free movement of heavy traffic on the Inner Ring Road through Koramangala, bypassing four major junctions. But four years after kicking off the project, the BBMP could complete only 48% of the work, as on March 12, 2021.

The delay has been attributed to poor progress by the company, which won the contract to build the flyover. The construction was taken up by a Kolkata-based firm, Simplex Infrastructure Limited. The firm has, however, washed its hands of the project, forcing the BBMP to call for fresh tenders.

The BBMP’s Chief Engineer (Projects), Ramesh N, explained to DH: "The project is currently on hold as the termination process is happening. The company which had taken up the project is not showing interest anymore in continuing with it."

Since the company has backed out, he said, the Palike will float new tenders. It will take about two to three months for the BBMP to find the right contractors. Work will resume after this, and the flyover may be ready by mid-2022.

The delay in the flyover construction has amplified the woes of motorists. Several citizens complained that commuting through the junctions on the flyover path is a nightmare due to the traffic congestion and the hovering dust.

Partha S, a regular user of the Inner Ring Road, noted: "The flyover is being built to ease traffic between Ejipura and Kendriya Sadan junctions. However, it is ironic that the construction itself is causing more congestion on the roads. Besides the traffic, we also have to inhale the dust from roads damaged for the flyover."