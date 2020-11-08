HC bins petition on selection process in BWSSB recruitment

The High Court has dismissed a petition for directing the BWSSB to reconsider the selection process for the post of junior engineer (electrical). The petitioner claimed that she had not received the intimation asking her to appear for document verification.

The petitioner was an applicant for the post of junior engineer (electrical). As per a notification published by the BWSSB, the candidate was required to appear before a committee for document verification on October 31, 2019. The BWSSB claimed the notification was hosted on the web, advertised in daily newspapers and sent to every candidate by registered post.

In a representation in February, the petitioner claimed the communication sent through RPAD (Registered Post with Acknowledgement Due) was returned. She requested the board to grant her another opportunity for document verification. She said she stood third among women candidates and had a fairly high chance of getting selected. Meanwhile, the board released the provisional main selection list and an additional list, as approved at the meeting on February 22, 2020.

The BWSSB informed the court that for various reasons, nearly 60 intimation letters, sent through RPAD, have returned. It also said that similar grievances were found with respect to women candidates who stood first and second on the list.

Justice R Devdas observed that as a prudent person competing for recruitment, the petitioner was required to keep track of things. The court also said strict interpretation was required in the matters of recruitment to avoid allegations of bias. "Under such circumstances, if the recruiting authority takes a decision contrary to the announced process, it may attract allegations of bias and partiality," the court said.

The court also observed that unless and until the petitioner is able to make out a case establishing her legal right, the extraordinary jurisdiction of the court cannot be exercised on misplaced sympathy.