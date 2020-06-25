HC notice to Karnataka govt on widening of Ballari Road

The high court has ordered issuing a notice to the state government on a PIL petition on the widening of Ballari Road.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy issued the notice on the petition filed by Samarpana, a cultural and social service organisation.

The petition contends that the stretch between BDA Junction and Mehkri Circle remains a major bottleneck due to government inaction. Despite the directions of the Supreme Court and the high court, Ballari Road and Jayamahal Road, both of which link the airport, have not been widened yet, causing traffic jams. The authorities concerned have not made alternative arrangements either, the petition said.

In June 2013, the Directorate of Urban Transport submitted a study report to the government on the widening of the road but no concrete steps have been taken till date, the petition said.