High Court seeks UAS response over students’ request to stay exams

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, to submit a statement in response to a PIL filed by a group of BSc students, seeking a stay on online examinations for various undergraduate BSc and diploma courses. The examinations have been rescheduled for Wednesday.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka directed the university to file the statement on August 31 before a specially constituted bench.

The senior counsel appearing for the petitioners stated that as per the statute, one of the functions of the academic council is to make regulations relating to the conduct of examinations. As per the provisions, the regulations have already been framed. The exams have been scheduled for the reduced marks of 35 in contrary to the regulations already approved for 2018-19.

The bench orally asked the university whether it could conduct exams contrary to the regulations framed under the law.

The petition has also stated that most of the students from rural areas have not been able to access the internet. The students contended that in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, many are facing flood situations.