It's official. BBMP to have 243 councillors

  Jan 30 2021
Giving a nod to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act-2020, the Karnataka government on Friday notified that the number of councillors for the BBMP would be 243.

In a gazette notification issued on Friday evening, the Urban Development Department said the new number of 243 councillors would come into force with immediate effect.

This apart, the government has also appointed a committee headed by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad to look into the delimitation of wards.

The committee, besides the BBMP commissioner, will also have a Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, Commissioner, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), and Special Commissioner (Revenue), BBMP, as members.

The committee will submit its report within six months.

