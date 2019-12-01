Jakkur: Proximity to KIA doesn’t mean better facilities

The Jakkur ward, which falls under the Byatarayanapura assembly constituency, has the same problems as those in the 110 villages that were added to the city limits in 2007.

The ward’s proximity to the Kempegowda International Airport attracted middle-class families but that helped little to improve its civic infrastructure.

At Janaspandana, a civic grievance redress programme organised by DH and Prajavani on Saturday, local residents raised complaints about bad roads, poor garbage collection, irregular water and power supply, broken streetlights and stray dogs. About 500 residents and over 20 officials from various civic agencies attended the event.

Garbage dumping

Many residents described garbage dumping as a serious problem and expressed concerns about its impact on their health. While the infamous Bellahalli landfill site located near the Jakkur ward has been closed, unsegregated waste continues to be thrown on the streets.

Officials promised quick action against the irregularities and sought residents’ cooperation.