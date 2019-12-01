Jakkur residents slam poor drainage system

What is the point in slogans like Swachh Bharat when people have to demand basic amenities for several years and the civic authorities are not providing it, Jakkur residents asked.

"The drain system in our school is broken. Due to this, half the acre of the premises gets flooded by sewage. The filth has also been posing health risks to schoolchildren. How can we teach our students about the Swachh Bharat Mission when they spend a significant part of their time in such an environment," a member of the teaching staff at Wisdom International School asked during the Janaspandana event.

Dileep Kumar, a resident from Chamundi Layout, pointed out that lack of a proper drainage system is spreading diseases in the area.

BBMP corporator K A Munindra Kumar blamed the situation on the rapid proliferation of housing projects in the area.

"Many residential apartments have come up in the area. As per the rules, apartments with more than 20 units are supposed to set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) to treat the sewage produced by their apartments. The recent rules that treated water can’t be released into the lakes has created further problems for them," Kumar said. Plastic items dumped in the drains have blocked the free flow of drainage, he added.

“The action plan for the drainage system is being prepared for all 110 villages,” he said. "That will also be connected to the Agarahara Layout in a bid to put an end to the sewage water flooding in the school. In some areas, drainage has not been fixed due to lack of space. The drainage issue in Chamundi Layout will be fixed in 15 days."