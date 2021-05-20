Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inaugurates 150-bed dedicated oxygen centre at KIA

COV-AID@BLR, a 150-bed oxygenated Covid-19 treatment centre has been operationalised at the Kempegowda International Airport. The facility was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday.
Located near the cargo terminals of the airport, COV-AID@BLR is open for the public and employees from the KIA ecosystem. Patients can get admission at the centre by contacting the nodal officers (Sannappaiah: 9448116661) and Dr Sanjay 9538279991).
Patients could also be admitted through a recommendation from a referral hospital. The patient must carry the Aadhaar card, prescription provided by the referral hospital and relevant medical documents, a spokesperson from the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.
The facility is designed to treat patients who are asymptomatic, with mild hypoxia (a condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level). Treatment will be free of cost, while charges for medicines, tests and self-arranged ambulances will have to be borne by patients.
Built as a transit oxygen delivery centre, the new facility is expected to provide much-needed relief and treatment for patients requiring oxygen support until they are able to get admission in a hospital. However, the centre is not equipped to treat pregnant women or moderate cases and those requiring high flow oxygen support/ICU beds.
The centre is to be equipped with a pharmacy, pathology unit, nurses' station, restrooms, dining area and drinking water facilities. An ambulance would be on standby 24x7 to cater to emergencies.
A panel of doctors — Dr Naresh Shetty, Dr Nandakumar Jairam and Dr Alexander Thomas — would provide technical assistance in the functioning of the centre, the spokesperson said.
