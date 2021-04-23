HC stops BBMP from felling trees on Suranjan Das Road

Karnataka HC restrains BBMP from felling trees on Suranjan Das Road

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 23 2021, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 05:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the BBMP not to take any further steps towards the felling of trees on Suranjan Das Road for the construction of an underpass.

The BBMP submitted that an official memorandum has been issued by the authorities to cut the trees. The petitioner has prayed for directions to quash the official memorandum.

The official memorandum was issued in favour of the BBMP on December 18, 2020. The memorandum notified that 25 trees would be felled on Suranjan Das Road for the construction of an underpass towards the implementation of a signal-free corridor from Command Hospital to Hope Farm.

Petitioner Swathi Damodar submitted that the certified copy of the official memorandum is not available and she is in the process of obtaining the copy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka High Court
BBMP
trees

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 