Karnataka HC restrains BBMP from felling trees on Suranjan Das Road

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the BBMP not to take any further steps towards the felling of trees on Suranjan Das Road for the construction of an underpass.
The BBMP submitted that an official memorandum has been issued by the authorities to cut the trees. The petitioner has prayed for directions to quash the official memorandum.
The official memorandum was issued in favour of the BBMP on December 18, 2020. The memorandum notified that 25 trees would be felled on Suranjan Das Road for the construction of an underpass towards the implementation of a signal-free corridor from Command Hospital to Hope Farm.
Petitioner Swathi Damodar submitted that the certified copy of the official memorandum is not available and she is in the process of obtaining the copy.
