Karnataka okays proposal to build 20.5 km metro line to Hosur

The government of Karnataka has approved the proposal for extending the RV-Road-Bommasandra line taken up under Namma Metro Phase 2 line to (Reach 5) to Hosur with a rider that the Tamil Nadu government can conduct the study.

Krishnagiri MP Dr A Chellakumar, who has been demanding the extension, told DH that the approval has come as a major positive development. "The Karnataka government's in-principle approval will help us take it forward. I will speak to the Tamil Nadu government in this regard soon," he said.

The approval communicated to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs by Anjum Parwez, the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on May 23.

"Chief Minister of Karnataka has approved the proposal with noting that Tamil Nadu government can conduct the study for the line between Bommasandra to Hosur," Parwez said in the letter.

The length of the metro line to Hosur is estimated at 20.5 km of which 11.7 km falls within the Karnataka boundary. The BMRCL has requested that the neighbouring state take up a study as per the guidelines of Metro Rail Policy 2017, which speaks of projects transcending state borders.

Dr Chellakumar, however, said he will request the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to take up the study. "I spoke to the officials at the Chennai Metro and it has been suggested that BMRCL is better placed to conduct the study. I will soon write a letter to the Karnataka chief minister in this regard," he said.

The BMRCL noted in its letter that the construction of the line "requires utmost coordination" between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in matters like sharing of project cost as well as the monetary support during the operations.

To a question, the Krishnagiri MP said the financial matters will be resolved once the project gets the necessary approvals.

The state government had earlier planned to connect Hosur with the Bangalore Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) by extending the four terminal points. Under the plan, the line Heelalige line will be extended to Hosur, Kengeri to Ramangar, Rajanukunte to Doddaballapur and Whitefield to Bangarpet.

Asked about duplication of infrastructure, Dr Chellakumra said there is no conflict in different modes connecting the two cities. "Take the example of Chennai, it has metro as well as trains. Both are important," he added.