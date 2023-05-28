Kaveri 2.0 to debut in B'luru on May 29; property registrations to get easier

The state government will implement Kaveri 2.0 software in Bengaluru from May 29, finally bringing the service that promises to make property registration a smooth affair to the tech hub.

The Department of Stamps and Registration aims to introduce the facility, which will offer a host of services, across all its 43 sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru by mid-June amid pushback by the land mafia.

On Monday, the new system will debut in the sub-registrar offices in Banashankari, Basavanagudi and Chamarajpet.

On June 14, the last day of the software's rollout, the department is expected to launch it in Banaswadi, Indiranagar, Mahadevapura among others.

An updated version of Kaveri 1.0, the new software will put an end to annoying server-related complaints and make the land registration process a breeze as it will reduce the waiting time at sub-registrar offices to less than 10 minutes.

The cumbersome exercise of feeding data into the system, as it was done inside the sub-registrar’s office at the mercy of data operators, will also be history.

With the pre-registration system going fully online, citizens are required to visit the sub-registrar office only for the submission of documents, photo and thumb impression.

But there is no clarity on whether the legal charges levied by builders for the registration of property or an apartment – which is anywhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 – will come down.

Sources said it may remain the same as long as citizens are willing to complete the documentation work, which is quite rare. For its part, the department has uploaded tutorial videos on YouTube on how to complete the pre-registration process without depending on agents.

It is said that some data-entry operators, who were working in the sub-registrar offices, have quit the job to start their own business as deed writers and land registration experts in some parts of the state where Kaveri 2.0 has been introduced.

Kaveri 2.0 is integrated with applications such as Bhoomi (agriculture property details), e-Swathu and e-Aasthi (rural and urban non-agricultural properties), Khajane II (payment portal) etc.

So far, the department has introduced the new software in 168 of the 256 sub-registrar offices across Karnataka. It aims to cover the entire state by June 26.