Koramangala will be flood-free in two months, assures BBMP

The perennial problem of flooding in Koramangala will soon be a thing of the past, with BBMP building a parallel pipeline to drain excess water that gets accumulated in ST Bed Layout and 4th Block areas.

Local residents would find themselves living on an island whenever the city received heavy rainfall as the entire area would get inundated due to floods in the Koramangala Valley. Following repeated complaints from residents, BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday inspected the area along with engineers from the stormwater wing of the BBMP.

Members of residents’ welfare associations complained that during heavy rains, houses along 80 Feet Road would get flooded, and said excess rainwater must be diverted somehow.

Addressing their concerns, B S Prahlad, Chief Engineer (SWD), told Gupta the BBMP is already working to resolve the crisis.

Project K-100

“Currently, under Project K-100, rainwater from Koramangala Valley is being diverted to the Bellandur Lake. Whenever there is more rainfall, the linking secondary valley gets more inflow resulting in the flooding of adjoining areas.

“To overcome the problem, the BBMP has now planned to build an alternative pipeline, parallel to the secondary valley to clear this excess water,” he explained.

Gupta later told officials to complete the civil work in the next one-and-a-half months and also instructed them to immediately take up white-topping work on 80 Feet Road, spanning 1.80 km, by excluding the pipeline work area.

He also inspected the work on the 2.40-km elevated corridor passing through Ejipura main road, Sony World junction and Kendriya Sadan.

Expressing displeasure over the slow pace of work, Gupta asked officials to increase the production capacity of pre-cast segments that are used to link the pillars.