Locked for five months, city markets set to reopen

Preparations are on in full swing to reopen the Kalasipalyam and KR Markets after it was sealed down for nearly five months owing to the Covid pandemic. Shop owners and vendors were seen cleaning their shops on Monday.

There are over 2,000 shops in KR Market, including those selling fruits, flowers, vegetables, groceries, and meat. The vendors and owners, who struggled for the past five months, are eagerly looking forward to the reopening of the markets.

On Monday, BBMP staff cleaned the markets, sprayed disinfectants, and marked boxes outside shops to enforce social-distancing rules. After inspecting the premises, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said KR Market was had been closed temporarily to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Now, after taking precautionary measures, it will be allowed to reopen for business. Face masks, use of sanitisers and maintaining social distance ar emandatory.

About 15 marshals will be deployed at the two markets to ensure strict enforcement of the Covid protocols. A fireproofing system has been installed at a cost of Rs 3 crore, the BBMP chief said.

Cancel rent for a year

Diwakar, president of KR Market Vendors’ Association, gave a representation to the Palike commissioner seeking cancellation of rent for all the shops for the next one year. Five major festivals have gone and the vendors had no business. They have also amassed debts due to the lockdown, he said.