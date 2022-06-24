Logistics park to transform Dobbspet into commercial hub

The Rs 1,795-crore multimodal logistics park (MMLP) is expected to transform Dobbspet into a commercial hub with the railway line to Tumakuru set to become its heartline while National Highway 648 provide an exclusive access from the north.

The project will be implemented under public-private partnership (PPP). A special purpose vehicle will be formed in which the state government will invest through Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). The Park has been planned keeping in mind the growth of major e-commerce players.

Establishment of MMLP has already been delayed by nearly five years. In 2017, the state government planned to acquire 200 acres of land near the Dobbspet Industrial Area for the project, originally titled as logistics hub. It was expected to boost demand for warehousing and logistics facilities. However, the project was put on the backburner, due to lack of funds.

“We have acquired 400 acres of land. We have now proposed that the project be taken up under the PPP model. The facility will put an end to the dependency on the neighbouring states for storage while reducing the cost of moving the goods,” KIADB Chief Executive Officer N Shivashankar said.

As per the plan, the National Highway Logistics Movement Limited (NHLML), an arm of the highway ministry, will connect the logistics park with the highway. For the rail connection, officials have looked at Doddabele station and the Railway Vikas Nigam Limited will lay the lines to connect the park.

He said the MMLP will provide integrated storage facilities, including warehouses and cold storages, and will provide intermodal transfers, handling facilities for container terminals and cargo terminals.

A senior official in the Industries and Commerce Department said the KIADB’s equity will be in the form of 400 acres that has been acquired on a fast-track basis. The private player will design, build, finance, operate and transfer the MMPL after the concessionaire period, the details of which will be finalised in the coming days.