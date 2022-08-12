Metro introduces special tickets from Lalbagh

Namma Metro commuters visiting the flower show at Lalbagh from August 13 to 15 can buy the return ticket at Rs 30 to travel to any station.

“The metro fares from the Lalbagh metro station to any other station on these days shall be flat Rs 30 from 10 am to 8 pm,” the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, adding that the single-journey paper ticket will be valid on the day of purchase only.

The paper tickets will be available for purchase at all the metro stations from 8 am to 6 pm. At Lalbagh, the paper tickets will be available up to 8 pm. Travelling public have to produce the paper tickets for entry at the Lalbagh station and submit the same at the destination station.

The special fare, however, is not applicable during the onward journey when passengers will have to pay the regular fare through tokens or smart cards at the usual fares.