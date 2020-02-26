Metro to build service road from Jalahalli to Nagasandra

The unutilised road space under the Namma Metro line along NH 4, which has been turned into a dump yard at several stretches, will soon be reclaimed to establish a new service lane.

About 20-30 feet wide space along the highway had been left unfinished after the completion of the metro project in 2015. Commuters and residents in the area have long protested against the misuse of the space by many.

Encroachers made use of the opportunity and started setting up pushcarts and stalls. Later, the BBMP waste contractors had started segregating the waste and burn mountains of plastic right next to the service lane, attracting complaints.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has now called the tender to build a service road at Rs 8.37 crore. Work on the 2.3 km-long road is likely to be awarded by May. The BMRCL has set a deadline of 12 months for completion of the construction.

Subhash Shetty, a resident of Nagasandra, welcomed the development saying it would increase the carriageway for the motorists.