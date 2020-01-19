Nam Taxi, ‘cheapest’ cab aggregator, launches in Bengaluru

A new city-based company launched ‘Nam Taxi’, a taxi and autorickshaw aggregator, which promises to do away with the hidden fares by charging commuters per kilometre.

Lyricist V Nagendra Prasad launched the app at a media conference last week. Speaking about the new player, founder of the company

V Vijayalakshmi said the app balances the interests of the commuters as well as drivers.

“Other operators in the market charge about Rs 25 per kilometre of which only Rs 15/km goes to the driver. On our platform, the fare is fixed at Rs 18/km and the driver will get Rs 16/km,” she said.

For more information, call 8880339339