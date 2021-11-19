NCC Ltd to build metro line from KR Puram to airport

NCC Ltd to build metro line from KR Puram to airport

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) is expected to fund and build the two stations proposed inside the airport premises

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 19 2021, 01:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 04:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Construction firm NCC Ltd has been awarded the contract of building the 37-km elevated metro line to the Kempegowda International Airport from KR Puram. The BMRCL issued a letter of acceptance (LoA) on Wednesday.

Although the BMRCL had split the project into three packages, NCC Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder in all three tenders.

Civil works alone are expected to cost Rs 2,167 crore.

It could take not less than eight to 10 months for the company to assemble men and machinery for undertaking the work, which entails building a viaduct and 15 metro stations.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) is expected to fund and build the two stations proposed inside the airport premises. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru
BMRCL
K R Puram

What's Brewing

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

 