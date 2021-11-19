NCC Ltd to build metro line from KR Puram to airport

Construction firm NCC Ltd has been awarded the contract of building the 37-km elevated metro line to the Kempegowda International Airport from KR Puram. The BMRCL issued a letter of acceptance (LoA) on Wednesday.

Although the BMRCL had split the project into three packages, NCC Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder in all three tenders.

Civil works alone are expected to cost Rs 2,167 crore.

It could take not less than eight to 10 months for the company to assemble men and machinery for undertaking the work, which entails building a viaduct and 15 metro stations.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) is expected to fund and build the two stations proposed inside the airport premises.

