New BBMP chief commissioner inspects infrastructure projects  

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes
  • May 09 2022, 01:28 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 02:01 ist
New BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. Credit: DH Photo

New BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Sunday inspected at least five infrastructure projects and instructed officials to expedite the works with minimum inconvenience to commuters.

Girinath first stopped at the integrated flyover being constructed at Yelahanka at a cost of Rs 175 crore. Expected to provide signal-free passage across four junctions, the flyover’s construction work has constricted the existing roadway and slows down traffic. Girinath asked the contractor to reduce the construction area where the piers are coming up and provide more space for traffic.

The inspection of another flyover project at MS Palya, which is currently in the pipeline, was also on the BBMP chief's itinerary. He said the project is yet to get the approval of the state government.

Inspecting two projects coming under the Malleswaram assembly constituency, Girinath reviewed the white-topping work on Sampige Road and later visited Sankey Road, which is being widened. Observing Jayamahal Road, Girinath asked officials to asphalt the road till the hurdles of widening the road are cleared.

Girinath also inspected the Koramangala-Bellandur waterway project, stalled due to the constant inflow of sewage.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
tushar girinath
BBMP

