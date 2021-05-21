New dashboard lets people check bed status in real time

The BBMP on Thursday launched a public dashboard to provide real-time information on bed occupancy in hospitals.

The move is to end the confusion over the availability of beds in public and private hospitals, besides making bed allocation more transparent. The dashboard also provides zone-wise booking data and discharge details of patients.

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya said the dashboard was part of reforms introduced to plug the loopholes in the BBMP’s bed allocation system. “It’s the result of hard work by BBMP officials, e-governance staff, Infosys professionals and iSpirit Production Nation professionals,” he said.

Citizens can log into https://apps.bbmpgov.in/covid19/index.html to learn real-time the bed availability at hospitals. “They’ll be able to see the live status of occupancy and vacancy for all types of beds: general, oxygenated, ICU, ventilator and total admitted patients in each BBMP zone,” Surya said.

The dashboard is also updated on changes to the bed allocation status in the last seven days such as a patient being moved from a general bed to an HDU bed or a critical patient getting ventilator. “This is indeed a step towards transparency in the hospital bed blocking system in BBMP,” Surya claimed.