New tenders called for civil, electrification work on rail lines

New tenders called for civil work on rail lines

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2020, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 01:57 ist
.

After cancelling the bids called in October 2018 for the doubling of Baiyappanahalli-Hosur (48 km) and Yeshwantpur-Channasandra (21.7 km) railway lines, the authorities have called new tenders for civil and electrification works. 

The two lines form an important network for the suburban rail as they connect the IT corridors in the southern and eastern parts of Bengaluru to the northern and central parts.

Urban transport activists have long pointed out that doubling the lines will allow the railways to run more local trains and ease the traffic congestion in the city without having to wait for the full-fledged suburban rail project. 

The latest tenders have been issued by the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited, known as K-RIDE. The tenders split the key pieces of work on the two lines into different segments and packages. 

The tenders cover the supply of ballast, fabrication and assembling of glued joints, flash butt welding and related civil works.

The electrical engineering department of K-RIDE will monitor the electrification work, including design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the 25 kV, single-phase overhead equipment for electrification. 

Baiyappanahalli-Hosur
Bengaluru
rail line
K-RIDE

