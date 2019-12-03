NGT raps state over lax lake job

The NGT on Monday pulled up the state for “carelessness” in protecting water bodies and not following its earlier direction on the rejuvenation of Bellandur, Varthur and Agara lakes.

The NGT principal bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the government to submit a report on the steps taken to rejuvenate water bodies and posted the matter for December 11.

Senior government officials, including Additional Chief Secretary E V Ramana Reddy, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath and others, were present as the tribunal had summoned them.

The government also apologised for the delay in implementing some of its directions and promised to take the required steps to protect the lakes.

The NGT, which had taken note of media reports about Bengaluru lakes catching fire, pulled up government officials for ignoring its order. “If you continue to be negligent, we will have to take action against you,” the bench warned.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Diwan, appearing for the state, said the government has already filed criminal cases against those responsible for discharging polluted water into lakes. In another six months, a sufficient number of STPs will be installed to prevent the entry of polluting water into lakes, she said.

Advocate Panjwani Raj, also a member of the high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Santosh Hegde to monitor the implementation of lake restoration works, said the state failed to follow the tribunal’s direction.

Earlier, the NGT had given a slew of instructions to the state, including the removal of construction waste dumped on lakebeds, clearing of encroachments and putting up fences around lakes among others.