No Metro services on part of Green Line from Nov 14-17

Namma metro services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli stations on Green Line will be suspended for four days from November 14 to 17.

In a press release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the suspension was necessitated by the work on the launch of the viaduct superstructures above the existing elevated line of the RV Road.

"The work is part of the development of RV Road Metro Station as an interchange station between the present green line and the Electronic City Metro Corridor (RV Road-Bommasandra)," the BMRCL release said.

Metro operations between RV Road and the rest of the Green Line, till Nagasandra, as well as the services on the Purple Line, will run as usual. "Normal train services between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli will be resumed from 5 am of November 18," the release added.

BMTC buses

Meanwhile, BMRCL has arranged BMTC bus services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli metro stations during the four days for the convenience of the commuters travelling beyond RV Road station. The buses will stop at the intermediate metro stations.

The buses will be available from 5.30 am to 11.45 pm between RV Road and Yelachenahalli stations on November 14, 15 and 16. On November 17, bus services will start at Yelachenahalli at 6.30 am and at RV Road station at 7.15 am.