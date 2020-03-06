Non-notified slums in cities get infrastructure aid

Setting aside a budget of Rs 200 crore, the government has proposed to develop non-notified slums in all the 10 metropolitan cities in the state, including Bengaluru.

Noting that these slums were inhabited by a large number of minorities, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said they were in need of development.

Amidst an overall reduction in funds for the budget this year, the government has made an attempt to appease several backward communities.

The government has proposed additional financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore, to Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited through loans.

Pushing for the development of Uppara, Vishwakarma, Nijasharana, Ambiga, Kumbara and Golla communities, the government has set aside a cumulative amount of Rs 125 crore for these communities. The government has also proposed “comprehensive development” of the Christian community by allocating Rs 200 crore for the purpose.