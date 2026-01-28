Menu
News in Pics | January 28, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 00:08 IST
A dog stands in floodwater inside a house, after the River Slaney burst its banks during Storm Chandra, in the County Wexford town of Bunclody, Ireland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Servicemen of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A girl slides down a snow-covered hill, as a major winter storm spreads across a large swath of the United States, as it is seen from North Bergen.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Flowers lies on a snow-covered concrete stele of the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Copper bars are on display, in Ahmedabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

A woman walks on a snow-covered stretch amid heavy snowfall, in Srinagar.

Credit: Reuters Photo

