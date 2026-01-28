News in Pics | January 28, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A dog stands in floodwater inside a house, after the River Slaney burst its banks during Storm Chandra, in the County Wexford town of Bunclody, Ireland.
Servicemen of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
A girl slides down a snow-covered hill, as a major winter storm spreads across a large swath of the United States, as it is seen from North Bergen.
Flowers lies on a snow-covered concrete stele of the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany.
Copper bars are on display, in Ahmedabad.
A woman walks on a snow-covered stretch amid heavy snowfall, in Srinagar.
Published 28 January 2026, 00:08 IST