Now, BBMP wants to axe 14 trees to widen CV Raman Road

Fourteen trees standing tall and strong along CV Raman Road in northern Bengaluru are likely to be axed to widen the canopied street.

The BBMP has marked over 147 trees on both sides of the one-kilometre-long canopy road. Of them, 14 trees of different species (rain tree and mango tree) have been proposed to be axed to make way for white-topping the remaining portion of the road.

The 14 trees located in front of the JN Tata Auditorium at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are likely to go. The BBMP is currently repairing the footpath and plans to widen the main carriageway by axing the trees.

The road-widening plan is, however, unlikely to benefit vehicle users in a significant way. Some travellers want the BBMP to widen the footpath instead to accommodate a cycle lane and retain the trees.

In late March, the civic body’s forest division issued a public notice seeking objections to the removal of trees. The notice was issued in line with a high court order.

A senior environmentalist said the BBMP had marked all 147 trees in red. "There is no separate marking to identify the 14 trees that will be axed," an environmentalist said.

He asked the BBMP to give the public more time to file objections. He suggested that the trees could be protected because they do not really disturb traffic.

A student at the IISc suggested widening the footpath to save the trees instead of widening the road. "It’s a beautiful stretch surrounded by trees. Even vehicle users prefer it. The BBMP must rethink its plan and widen the footpath where a cycle lane could also be incorporated. Cutting trees could be avoided," she said.

BBMP officials were not available for comment.

