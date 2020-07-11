Now, BDA told to rework on Revised Master Plan 2031

The state government has withdrawn the provisionary approval given to the BDA's Revised Master Plan (RMP) - 2031.

In January 2019, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sent the RMP-2031 to the Urban Development Department for the approval of the government. About a year and a half later, the Urban Development Department has said that the provisionary approval given to the RMP has now been withdrawn.

The RMP was given provisional approval in 2017. Several meetings were held before deciding on withdrawing the same, the department said in its order. With this, BDA has got the task of including many other factors and submitting a revised plan.

Previously, the BDA has received 13,046 objections and suggestions for the draft RMP - 2031. A team led by BBMP special commissioner had gone through the objections before giving final shape to the the proposal.

Meanwhile, Citizens Action Forum, an NGO, had gone to the high court alleging that the RMP was being finalised without giving explanation to the objections raised by the public. The court had ordered officials to consider all the objections before finalising the draft.

Following the court order, the the government set up an expert committee by retired IAS officer BS Patil to look into the objections. Though the committee did not hold a single meeting, the BDA submitted the draft plan to the government.

"The draft was prepared during the Congress regime. The final shape was given when the coalition government was in power. It collapsed before it could finalise and approve the RMP. The BJP-led government wants to bring some changes in the plan now. Therefore, the provisional approval has been withdrawn," an official in the Urban Development Department said.