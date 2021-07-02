Parking on B'luru footpaths to attract criminal action

Now, parking on Bengaluru footpaths will attract criminal action

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh
  Jul 02 2021
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 01:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Parking vehicles on footpaths or encroaching public spaces in Bengaluru will attract a criminal complaint, the BBMP has warned.

In a notice, the civic body said obstruction and bad condition of public infrastructure violate the rights of citizens.

Following a Karnataka High Court order, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed officials to identify encroachments, including parking of vehicles, and initiate strict action. The civic body told zonal officials to draw up an action plan to implement the rule.

“We have entrusted the responsibility to zonal joint commissioners and zonal-level officers. Our officials will also coordinate with the police department to make sure the encroachments are cleared,” Gupta said.

Zonal officials said they will not file criminal cases instantly.

“First, we have to create awareness among the public. Following that, we can penalise them and then resort to legal action against those who violate the norms repeatedly,” said a zonal official.

Officials are now chalking out an action plan to clear out the encroachments. “We have taken action against such encroachments before. However, now, we will examine such encroachments more extensively and constantly. We plan to concentrate more on commercial areas and roads that receive heavy footfall first,” said M Ramakrishna, Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli.

While officials would clear encroachments on a daily basis, the bigger task is to make sure people do not repeat the same mistake, said B Shivaswamy, Joint Commissioner, West Zone. “This will require a change in mindset,” he added. 

Officials plan to use zonal-level staff and field officers to monitor public spaces and coordinate with the local police, Shivaswamy added. The notice said parking on footpaths violates the Motor Vehicles Act, Karnataka Traffic Control Act and Indian Penal Code.

