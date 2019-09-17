Okalipuram corridor to be delayed by 6 more months

The eight-lane corridor between Okalipuram Junction and Fountain Circle (Khoday’s Circle), the construction of which is in full swing, is likely to be delayed further due to pending installation of prefabricated concrete boxes at the junction.

The project, which connects Central Bengaluru with West Bengaluru, was supposed to be completed by December 2018 but will be delayed by six months, according to sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The Railways has to install boxes at two locations on the stretch identified for the construction of underpasses. Currently, the boxes have to be installed beneath the Tumakuru track underpass for which traffic from Rajajinagar towards Majestic needs to be diverted. Another box to be placed beneath the Chennai track will require diversion of traffic from Majestic towards Rajajinagar and KSR railway station (Platform 6 to 10).

BBMP officials told DH that the civic body has completed about 80% of the work except for the final loop of the platform along the Rajajinagar-Malleswaram stretch.

“We will take up that work only after the Railways finishes installing the boxes,” a senior engineer said.

N Ramesh, Chief Engineer, Project Central, BBMP, said, “All works are done. We are just waiting for the boxes to be installed by the Railways. But the hurdle is that even the Railways has not much time. It can take up work only between 12.30 am and 4 am. Thus, it is being delayed and we expect it to be ready only by the middle of 2020,” he said.

The project of constructing six vehicular ramps and two pedestrian ramps will cost Rs 354 crore, including land acquisition from South Western Railways and BWSSB.