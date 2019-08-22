Overlooking BBMP, road safety works given to BTP

Now, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) can finally start working on safety mechanisms along the city’s roads.

Earlier, the government had allotted city road safety works to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Now, it has handed over the same to the BTP.

As is the practice every year, the BBMP has been responsible for infrastructure such as high-raised pedestrian crossings, zebra crossings, cat’s eye reflectors, installation of barricades and LED signboards along traffic junctions.

The government has now asked the BTP to take up the same works despite BBMP having a dedicated department, the Traffic Engineering Cell (TEC).

This move comes after P Harisekharan, the former additional commissioner of police (traffic), requested the BBMP to begin work at more than 300 traffic intersections.

Moreover, the government has now granted Rs 5 crore for LED signboards (for humps ahead and pedestrian crossings), Rs 5.32 crore for road studs and cat’s eyes, Rs 12 crore for traffic signals and pelican signals and Rs 5 crore for grill barricades along various traffic junctions.

Meanwhile, the government has also asked to provide

bus bays along the many junctions, that will be taken up by the BBMP, as it involves detailed project report, land acquisition and construction of bays.

Requests to come down

However, with this, the repeated reminders from the BTP requesting the BBMP to undertake various repair and civic works regarding traffic engineering will surely come down. Previously, the ex-traffic police commissioner had submitted three different study reports to the BBMP, asking for various works to be done to bring down the traffic chaos in the city.

“It is good that funds are allotted to the BTP. But the question is does the BTP have road engineering experts like we have in the BBMP. These mechanisms have to be designed properly. I hope they will get third party inspections done in the matter,” a BBMP official told DH.

Ravikanthe Gowda, AdCP (traffic), was not reachable for comment.