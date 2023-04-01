Panel recommends creating green belt around Harohalli Industrial Area

Raising concerns about industries using groundwater in the Harohalli Industrial Area, a joint committee made a slew of recommendations for environmental regulatory compliance, including creating a green belt and a buffer zone.

The committee’s report stated that groundwater has been extracted by 10 borewells located on the campuses of seven industries.

Though the industries did not severely deplete the area’s groundwater table, the report recommended measures to stop drawing water.

The committee, including officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Groundwater Authority and the state and central pollution control boards, visited the area in line with directions from the National Green tribunal (NGT).

The committee has told the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB)to ensure industries use only the water supplied by the board and do not extract groundwater on their own.

“The district groundwater authority shall issue directions to the industries that are utilising the groundwater without an NOC (no objection certificate) for obtaining the NOC,” it said.

Depletion of groundwater

The NGT passed the order while hearing a complaint that industrial activity is depleting groundwater, besides polluting the area.

The complainant claimed that noise from the industries is affecting the sleep and health of people in the area.

The joint committee report asked the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to conduct noise monitoring in nearby villages while also asking the KIADB to consult with experts to ensure reduction of noise at night.

“The KIADB shall develop and maintain a green belt around the industrial area to reduce noise pollution in the surrounding villages and declare a buffer zone around the industrial area of the upcoming Harohalli 3rd and 4th Phase,” it said.