Part of Jayadeva flyover to be closed from Monday

The loop of the Jayadeva Flyover connecting the Bannerghatta Road will be closed for traffic from July 15 as metro contractors are all set to begin the demolition of the flyover in phases.

Under Namma Metro’s Phase 2, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will demolish the Jayadeva Flyover to make way for the rail-cum-road flyover.







Vehicles from Bannerghatta Road have two options to reach the Silk Board: turn left at Jedimara junction and come to Marenahalli Road or turn right at 6th Cross Junction via 29th Main Road and reach Marenahalli Road from 6th Main.

Traffic from the Silk Board towards Bannerghatta Road will have to turn left on 29th Main and reach Bannerghatta Road via the 7th cross.

There are no changes in the traffic movement at the Jayadeva Underpass on both ways as well as the flyover along the Outer Ring Road Banashankari to the Silk Board.

On January 3, the BMRCL closed the service road between Jayadeva Junction and Jedimara Signal following which traffic coming from Central Silk Board was diverted to 16th Main Road and 7th Cross Road to reach Bannerghatta.

The new flyover, estimated to cost Rs 134.98 crore, will be part of the RV Road-Bommasandra line (Reach 5). The BMRCL awarded the project to Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd back in February.