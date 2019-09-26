PIL against playschools in Manyata Residency

The citizens’ movement against zoning violations in Bengaluru is fast gaining momentum.

If people in some residential areas are up against pubs and restaurants, residents of the upscale Manyata Residency have knocked on the doors of the high court over the mushrooming of “illegal” large-scale playschools in what used to be purely a residential zone. Admitting a PIL petition filed by the Manyata Residency Nivasigala Kshemabhivruddi Sangha, the court has issued notices to the playschools and adjourned the matter until November 4 for further hearing.

According to the residents, more than 15 playschools have come up in the locality in violation of all rules, mainly to cater to the one lakh people working in Manyata Tech Park.

A few days ago, the residents staged a silent protest against the playschools, highlighting haphazard parking, traffic snarls, roads damaged by heavy vehicular movement, rashly driven schools vans, continuous honking, etc. But the protest yielded little result, forcing the residents to move the court.

A resident said that most of the people living in Manyata Residency were earlier residents of localities such as the High Grounds, Malleswaram and Sadashivanagar. They moved to Manyata Residency after these areas became commercialised. “But the ghost of commercialisation is now haunting us in this place as well,” the resident told DH.

The residents claimed most playschools lack a child-friendly atmosphere since they operate out of rented buildings.

An office-bearer of the residents’ association said that working couples preferred these playschools since not many companies in Manyata Tech Park didn’t provide creches. According to him, BBMP rules prohibit commercial activities on streets that are less than 18 metres wide. In Manyata Residency, the streets are not more than 12 metres wide. “How did these playschools get clearance from the authorities? We want the court to direct the government to crack down on these playschools.”