PIL petition seeks ban on traffic inside Cubbon Park

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the state government on a PIL petition that seeks a ban on traffic inside Cubbon Park.

A division bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and N S Sanjay Gowda ordered the notice on the petition filed by the Cubbon Park Walkers' Association.

The petition states that the Directorate of Urban Land Transport and the Urban Development Department wrote to the Horticulture Department secretary on September 2, 2020, recommending a ban on traffic and parking inside the city's premier lung space. However, the home secretary has sought the government's permission to allow vehicular movement, the petitioner said, fearing that the Home Department might take a decision in a hurry in this regard.

The petitioner stated that lockdown restrictions had resulted in clean air inside Cubbon Park and urged the court to implement the Urban Development Department's recommendation on traffic ban.

Cubbon Park, run by the Horticulture Department, was reopened to traffic on September 9.