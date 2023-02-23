Plaints on illegal flexes: BBMP unhappy with ‘slow progress’

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, illegal flex banners and boards have started making a comeback in a big way.
Even though the Karnataka High Court has banned the display of hoardings in public places, the BBMP has done little to check the menace.
Some of these hoardings have been installed so haphazardly that they pose a danger to pedestrians and motorists.
Also Read | BBMP forms panel to examine 'A' khata irregularities
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told reporters on Wednesday that the civic body had lodged 70 to 100 police complaints against illegal hoardings. “But there is slow progress. We have requested the police to treat them under the Public Places Disfigurement Act,” Girinath added.
He also said the BBMP had instructed every division to book at least five FIRs and warned of action against senior officers, if illegal flex boards continue to crop up.
