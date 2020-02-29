Police complaint against illegal construction under metro pillars

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has filed a police complaint against illegal construction under two metro pillars in northern Bengaluru's Peenya.

The complaint filed by Jagannath S A, deputy chief engineer of structural safety and maintenance, BMRCL, accused Peenya residents Narayanaswamy and Shivakumar of illegally constructing a shelter for the grave of Siddaruda Swami under metro pillars 420 and 421 between Peenya Industry and Peenya stations on the left side of Tumakuru Road and sought action against them.

Peenya police have booked the two men for trespass and are investigating.

Speaking to DH, Jagannath asserted that the land under the metro viaduct belongs to the BMRCL and that private parties cannot construct anything on it.