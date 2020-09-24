PRR: High court bars further action on virtual public hearing

The high court on Wednesday restrained the state government from taking further action even if an Environmental Impact Assessment Report on the PRR project is filed on the basis of the virtual public hearing.

A public hearing on the first phase of the eight-lane road project, which would link Tumakuru Road with Hosur Road, began on Zoom on Wednesday.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by three law students who said the public consultation being held by the KSPCB is in terms of the notification dated September 14, 2006.

The petitioners argued that since the public hearing was an important stage in obtaining environmental clearance for any project, it should take place at the site of the affected people or in close proximity.

The court noted that it needs to be examined whether a public hearing on Zoom can be a valid public hearing. "As virtual hearing through the Zoom platform has already commenced, it is not possible to grant an interim order not to conduct the virtual hearing. However, interim relief will have to be granted directing that the appraisal as required by clause 4 of paragraph 7 of the said notification dated September 14, 2006, shall not be taken in relation to the said project," the bench stated and ordered the government, the KSPCB and the BDA to file statements of objection.