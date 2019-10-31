Railway board to take up Bengaluru sub-urban railway

Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan on Thursday said that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has assured him that the Centre will clear the long-pending Bengaluru sub-urban railway project soon.

Mohan, who met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal here, told reporters that the Minister said that extended Railway Board will meet on November 4 at Delhi and will deliberate sub-urban railway project.

On November 5, top railway officials led by Minister of State for Railway Suresh Angadi will visit Bengaluru and hold talks with state government officials, he said.

He said the state government also sent modified detailed project report as suggested by the Ministry of Railways.

Since the project is in an advanced stage of approval, it will be a reality soon, he added.

During the winter session of Parliament, Southern Karnataka MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and request him early execution of the project, he said.