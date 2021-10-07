Rain washes away soil around Metro pillars

Rain washes away soil around Metro pillars

On Wednesday morning, a two-wheeler rider had a narrow escape after he fell into a crevice by the side of the road which opened into a storm water drain

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 07 2021, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 06:46 ist
The road in and around metro pillar 489 near Jnanabharathi has eroded due to flooding at Mysuru Road in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Heavy rain on Tuesday night exposed the shoddy restoration work on Mysuru Road as the top layer was washed away at several places and the earth near the Metro pillars caved in.

The road was laid days before the inauguration of Mysuru Road-Kengeri line on August 29. Over the last three days, parts of the roads have been washed away while commuters have pointed to footpaths sinking at several places along the Metro line.

On Wednesday morning, a two-wheeler rider had a narrow escape after he fell into a crevice by the side of the road which opened into a storm water drain. A three-feet-wide hole was formed below the footpath abutting Pillar 491 while the soil at base of Pillar 489 caved in.

Also Read | After overnight showers, extremely heavy rainfall to lash Bengaluru

“The damaged road has been restored in coordination with BBMP. There is no structural damage to the pillar,” Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said. Officials said the contractor will be directed to fix the road.

BMRCL had awarded a Rs 9.62-crore contract to construct the road and footpath between Nayandahalli and NICE Road junction.

An official said the contract includes a defect liability period. “The contractor will be told to take up repair works,” he added.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Rainfall
Namma Metro

What's Brewing

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

 