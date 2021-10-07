Rain washes away soil around Metro pillars

Heavy rain on Tuesday night exposed the shoddy restoration work on Mysuru Road as the top layer was washed away at several places and the earth near the Metro pillars caved in.

The road was laid days before the inauguration of Mysuru Road-Kengeri line on August 29. Over the last three days, parts of the roads have been washed away while commuters have pointed to footpaths sinking at several places along the Metro line.

On Wednesday morning, a two-wheeler rider had a narrow escape after he fell into a crevice by the side of the road which opened into a storm water drain. A three-feet-wide hole was formed below the footpath abutting Pillar 491 while the soil at base of Pillar 489 caved in.

“The damaged road has been restored in coordination with BBMP. There is no structural damage to the pillar,” Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said. Officials said the contractor will be directed to fix the road.

BMRCL had awarded a Rs 9.62-crore contract to construct the road and footpath between Nayandahalli and NICE Road junction.

An official said the contract includes a defect liability period. “The contractor will be told to take up repair works,” he added.

