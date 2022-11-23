Restrictions on goods vehicles help ease Hebbal traffic

The recent move by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) restricting the movement of all types of goods vehicles from Sadahalli junction to Hebbal flyover has eased traffic movement during the peak hours.

M A Saleem, Special Commissioner, Traffic, said the main road was clogged during peak hours before goods vehicles were restricted.

While motorists earlier took 20 minutes from Esteem Mall to Hebbal flyover — the loop would take around 25 minutes — the travel time has dropped to six to eight minutes post restrictions.

Saleem tweeted about the thinning traffic, saying, “The removal of all types of goods vehicles in the morning peak hours at Hebbal flyover has led to reduction in traffic. Traffic movement has eased significantly on Hebbal flyover towards the city.”

Saleem is visiting Hebbal flyover on a daily basis to check the movement of vehicles during the peak hours. He said he would introduce more changes, if need be, to further decongest the stretch.