Row over 'unauthorised' naming of Bangalore University library building after Ambedkar

A controversy is brewing in Bangalore University (BU) over the “unauthorised” naming of the library building after Dr B R Ambedkar.

A number of teaching and non-teaching staffers, officials and members of the syndicate have objected to the decision.

While they have no objection to the use of Ambedkar’s name, they say the “unauthorised” sticking of board would create “unnecessary problems” on the university campus.

If sources from the university are to be believed, the naming decision was taken on April 13, when the campus was closed for Ugadi. “We got to know about it the next day and brought it to the notice of the authorities concerned,” said a senior teaching staffer.

Queries revealed that the matter was neither discussed in the syndicate nor was it approved by the university. “We aren’t against naming the building after Ambedkar, but we are questioning the way it was done without any administrative approval,” the source said.

An official in the university said the decision was taken “in a rushed manner” following a representation from some people. “It wasn’t placed before the syndicate. It’s against the university rules,” the official said.

Jyothi K, Registrar (Administration), BU, said: “I had written in the file that there is no administrative approval for it and that it has to be placed before the syndicate.”

A similar controversy had erupted after a statue of Buddha was placed in the university’s administrative block after a Saraswati idol was removed for general restoration. The incident created week-long chaos at the university, prompting the higher education department to order an inquiry into the matter.