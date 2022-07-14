Rs 4.1 cr to spruce up TG Halli catchment area along PRR

The BDA has proposed a Rs 4.13-crore project to conserve and develop the area around the Thippagondanahalli Reservoir’s catchment area, which presents a scenic view along 20.9 kilometres of the Peripheral Ring Road.

A summary of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) stated that the BDA will take up afforestation programmes by planting 1.2 lakh trees in Hesaraghatta, nearby lakes and government lands for which Rs 3.61 crore has been set aside. The works will be taken up in association with the forest department.

In addition, the BDA will work with the Watershed Development Department and the Forest Department to build 25 agriculture ponds, 10 check dams and 25 percolation tanks at a total cost of Rs 52.5 lakh.

Arkavathy river polluted

The EIA cited secondary data, including Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) reports, to state that the Arkavathy river’s water has been polluted with nickel and manganese. Electric conductivity, total dissolved solids and calcium hardness have increased in the area, it added.

Without backshore fencing and protection, soil excavation, sand mining, and garbage dumping have been observed in the catchment area.

“Groundwater exploitation in the TG Halli catchment area is observed due to drilling of borewells up to a depth of 800 ft or much below in and around lakes for extensive irrigation and domestic purposes,” it said.

“The presence of the Ramky landfill site in Mavallipura village deteriorated the quality of groundwater and aquifers in the region due to the seepage of toxic leachate,” it said, flagging pollution in the six nearby lakes.