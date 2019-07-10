RV Road station west entry to go, FOB to come up

The proposed demolition of a part of the RV Road metro station will be finalised within a week with the BMRCL expediting works on a foot overbridge (FOB) on the southern end of the station to provide safe access to the platforms.

The entry/exit ramp on the west will make way for the new platform of the RV Road-Bommasandra (Reach 5) line under Namma Metro’s Phase 2, turning the existing station into an interchange station.

Officials of BMRCL are reworking on the demolition plan following the direction from the corporation’s Managing Director Ajay Seth.

“The earlier plan required temporary shut down of Platform 2 and cancelling stoppage of the trains from south to north (Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra). However, the plan is being revised to ensure that the normal operations continue during the construction stage by connecting the platforms through a foot overbridge,” senior officials said.

The demolition is expected to be taken up in three stages with minimum impact on the regular train operations. Train services may be cancelled for a brief period while working on the structure that connects the ramp to the concourse and the station.

“The existing Platform 2 will become an island platform, and the concourse below will be extended to connect the second platform of Reach 5 line,” the official said.

Asked about the schedule of the demolition, officials said the contractor would take up the work once the revised proposal gets the approval.

DH could not reach Ajay Seth despite repeated efforts.