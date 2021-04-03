RWAs, MNCs can set up Covid-19 vaccination centres

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has allowed resident welfare associations, multinational companies and large organisations where many people work to collaborate with private hospitals and set up temporary Covid-19 vaccination sites.

The move is to help galvanise the flagging vaccination drive, with the state government likely to issue a detailed advisory in a few days’ time. Only a fortnight ago, the Centre rejected Karnataka’s proposal to set up vaccination centres in apartment complexes.

“If the apartment complexes or companies have the required infrastructure, including rooms for observation and vaccination, they can collaborate with local private hospitals to set up temporary vaccination sites to inoculate eligible people,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said while speaking to RWAs and other associations on Friday.

BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra B K said that the government was yet to chalk out guidelines on setting up these temporary units.

“Any large IT companies or industries which have the required facilities will also be permitted to conduct vaccination drives in collaboration with eligible private hospitals,” he told DH.

Asked if organisations like old age homes and disability centres will also be given permission to create temporary sites, Dr Vijendra said the chief commissioner might give them permissions if they followed vaccination requirements

like in-house clinics with a doctor.

During the meeting, several RWAs urged the civic body officials to depute local primary health centres (PHCs) to conduct vaccination drives on their premises. The civic body rejected the request citing manpower shortage.

“RWAs can only tie up with the private hospitals that are registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act,” they were told.