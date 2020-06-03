Schools in July? Government to hold talks, parents object

Amid rising concern and protests by parents, the education department is mulling over the possibility of reopening schools across the state in the first week of July.

After the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development directed the state governments to take an appropriate decision on the issue, the Department of Public Instruction has ordered a survey among parents, teachers, students and school managements to arrive at a strategy. Sources in the education department told DH that the survey will be conducted at the block level from June 10 to June 12 to elicit the feedback of all stakeholders.

Officials at the district level have been directed to hold consultations with parents, teachers, students and school management representatives, and submit their views to the department.

Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “We have decided to hold consultations at the school level to reopen the institutions in a phased manner.” The minister added that a decision will be taken in July based on the feedback they receive.

Headmasters have been tasked with holding consultations at the school level, officials said. The stakeholders will deliberate upon the possible dates for reopening of schools, social distancing within classrooms and other safety measures on school premises to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Probable dates

July 1: Classes 4 to 7

July 15: Classes 1 to 3, and classes 8 to 10

July 20: Pre-primary

'Our kids are not guinea pigs'

Minutes after Minister Suresh Kumar posted the decision about reopening of schools on his Facebook page, several parents expressed anger and raised objection. “Our children are not here for you to do experiment,” commented one. Another said, “Considering that kids are vulnerable to the virus infection, it is not advisable to open schools for a few more months.”

Some even suggested that all primary class children be promoted to the next level and that schools collect only half the fees.