Seek help from expert agency to revive Vrishabhavathi river: HC to state

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to consider appointing an expert agency like the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to suggest measures to deal with pollution and rejuvenation of the Vrishabhavathi river.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Geeta Misra.

The state submitted that since Vrishabhavathi is also a valley passing through the city, the BBMP and BWSSB should be involved. But the bench observed that the state government is responsible for the rejuvenation work and it cannot be left to civic agencies like BBMP and BWSSB.

The bench said it is appropriate for the state to appoint a committee or agency such as NEERI so that under its supervision necessary steps can be taken to prevent pollution and enable rejuvenation of the river.

“The state government and all others are put on notice that even if they are not willing to appoint an authority, the court proposes to pass that order,” the bench said.