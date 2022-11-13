'Smart tech weds sustainability ideas at KIA's new green terminal

A promotional video for the second terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport opens with the word ‘reimagined’.
On purely aesthetic terms, T2, which the airport operators are pitching as a biodiversity hotspot, is a departure from the sprawl-swank themes of many modern airports.
Central to this coming together of the sensorial and the sustainable is flora sourced from multiple ecological habitats and showcased on green walls, forest belt passages, and bronze bells suspended from the ceiling.
The plants on the hanging bells were a big draw when the new facility was thrown open for a media walkthrough on Saturday.
Hari Marar, CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said a smart auto irrigation system was used to maintain over six lakh plants in the terminal.
The suspended bells come with their own in-built systems to water the plants.
Watch | A look at Bengaluru's new airport terminal
“All this is controlled using sensors through an app developed indigenously,” he said.
T2 features 180 rare, endangered plant species, 620 endemic plants, 7,700 transplanted trees, 150 palm species, 96 lotus species and 100 varieties of lilies.
BIAL expected the garden around T2 to maintain a microclimate two to three degrees lower than its surroundings.
Prasanna Murthy, head of landscaping at the airport, said plants were collected from different agroclimatic zones and acclimatised to Bengaluru.
They were grown in inert media (without soil) and the technology-facilitated control on nutrients supply, moisture and recirculation of water.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Late realisations
In Krishna’s in-box, and out-group
The man who gave the modern novel a quixotic beginning
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in 2023
Centenarians vote in Himachal election
Was not satisfied with 'Hera Pheri 3' script: Akshay
More fun in films: George Clooney on political plunge
Let's not judge India by one defeat: Sachin Tendulkar
Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...
'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post