'Smart tech weds sustainability ideas at KIA Terminal 2

'Smart tech weds sustainability ideas at KIA's new green terminal

A 'cool' idea

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 13 2022, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 04:39 ist
T2 features 180 rare, endangered plant species, 620 endemic plants, 7,700 transplanted trees, 150 palm species, 96 lotus species and 100 varieties of lilies. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

A promotional video for the second terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport opens with the word ‘reimagined’.

On purely aesthetic terms, T2, which the airport operators are pitching as a biodiversity hotspot, is a departure from the sprawl-swank themes of many modern airports.

Central to this coming together of the sensorial and the sustainable is flora sourced from multiple ecological habitats and showcased on green walls, forest belt passages, and bronze bells suspended from the ceiling.

The plants on the hanging bells were a big draw when the new facility was thrown open for a media walkthrough on Saturday.

Hari Marar, CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said a smart auto irrigation system was used to maintain over six lakh plants in the terminal.

The suspended bells come with their own in-built systems to water the plants.

Watch | A look at Bengaluru's new airport terminal

“All this is controlled using sensors through an app developed indigenously,” he said.

T2 features 180 rare, endangered plant species, 620 endemic plants, 7,700 transplanted trees, 150 palm species, 96 lotus species and 100 varieties of lilies.

BIAL expected the garden around T2 to maintain a microclimate two to three degrees lower than its surroundings. 

Prasanna Murthy, head of landscaping at the airport, said plants were collected from different agroclimatic zones and acclimatised to Bengaluru.

They were grown in inert media (without soil) and the technology-facilitated control on nutrients supply, moisture and recirculation of water.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport
Karnataka
Karnataka News
sustainability

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Late realisations

DH Toon | Late realisations

In Krishna’s in-box, and out-group

In Krishna’s in-box, and out-group

The man who gave the modern novel a quixotic beginning

The man who gave the modern novel a quixotic beginning

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in 2023

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in 2023

Centenarians vote in Himachal election

Centenarians vote in Himachal election

Was not satisfied with 'Hera Pheri 3' script: Akshay

Was not satisfied with 'Hera Pheri 3' script: Akshay

More fun in films: George Clooney on political plunge

More fun in films: George Clooney on political plunge

Let's not judge India by one defeat: Sachin Tendulkar

Let's not judge India by one defeat: Sachin Tendulkar

Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...

Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

 