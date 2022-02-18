Submit work plan on pothole repair works, HC directs BBMP

The high court on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit a work plan by March 5, detailing the roads where potholes have to be repaired.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi passed this order after the BBMP informed that it has called for a short-term tender for the procurement of automatic pothole-filling machines.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, BBMP engineer in-chief S Prabhakar was produced before the bench. The bench had issued a bailable warrant against him for non-appearance in the previous hearing. The officer tendered an unconditional apology and submitted that he could not appear as he was unwell.

The counsel for the BBMP filed an affidavit and submitted that the agency that was earlier engaged in the repair of potholes using automatic pothole-filling machines has been engaged again. He said that a contract for six months for an area of 182.38 km has been given to the agency and the repair work started on February 14.

Senior advocate for the petitioner submitted that the automatic pothole-filling machines (Python) could only fill potholes measuring a maximum 10 square meters. The BBMP also submitted that potholes measuring over 10 square meters were filled by external agencies up to June 2020. The BBMP stated that it proposes to make use of the automatic pothole-filling machines to fill potholes on roads that are good, but need occasional filling.

“It is submitted that in the repair of potholes the technology used by this agency is called hot mix on wheels technology.

"The senior advocate appearing for the petitioner submits the concern of the petitioner as well as the public at large with respect to the repair of the potholes and said proper technology must be used in the work so that deaths do not take place,” the bench said.

In view of the short-term tender called by the BBMP, the bench has directed the civic agency to submit the work plan on the next date and also to inform it of the development subsequent to the tender notice. The matter has been posted to March 5.

