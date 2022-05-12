Supreme Court regularises buildings in SK Layout

The Supreme Court has regularised another 480 buildings that have come up in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, which the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) plans to develop.

The Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee, which is assessing the legality of the structures that have come up in the area, has so far submitted 14 reports before the court. A total of 2,825 buildings have been regularised so far.

On Friday, the committee will start issuing regularisation certificates to the property owners.