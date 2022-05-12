Supreme Court regularises buildings in SK Layout

The Supreme Court has regularised another 480 buildings that have come up in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, which the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) plans to develop.
The Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee, which is assessing the legality of the structures that have come up in the area, has so far submitted 14 reports before the court. A total of 2,825 buildings have been regularised so far.
On Friday, the committee will start issuing regularisation certificates to the property owners.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UK man sells single potato chip for Rs 1.63 lakh
In a first, scientists grow seeds in moon soil
Kasturba Gandhi’s diary from 1933 to be out as a book
First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre is here
'Chai' and mighty: 5 accessories for tea connoisseur
Couple drags son to court seeking grandchild or Rs 5 cr