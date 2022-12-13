TBM Vamika makes second breakthrough

TBM Vamika makes second breakthrough

The tunnel boring machine completed the construction of 742.6 m in the last seven-and-a-half months

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 13 2022, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 02:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

TBM Vamika, which began tunnelling from the Dairy Circle station on April 24, made a breakthrough on Monday. It will continue towards the Langford Town station.

The tunnel boring machine completed the construction of 742.6 m in the last seven-and-a-half months, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said. During its initial deployment, the TBM had completed a 613.2-m section between South Ramp and Dairy Circle.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BMRCL

